WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks had a record-breaking weekend in the pool.

The Corning girls swimming team won the Waverly Invitational on Saturday with 499.5 points. Corning junior and reigning state champ in the 100-yard butterfly Angie McKane broke three meet and pool records. McKane set new records in the 200 IM, the 100 butterfly, and the 50 freestyle leading off the 200 free relay. Her time of 54.74 in the 100 fly was an All-American consideration time.

Brooke Terwilliger broke the meet and pool records on her way to winning the diving title for the Hawks. Her winning score of 485.95 qualified her for the state meet. Waverly freshman Mira Kittle won and set school records in the 100-yard backstroke and the 50-yard freestyle. Her winning time of 1:00.28 in the 100-yard backstroke qualified her for states.

Waverly finished in fourth place. Elmira took home sixth place and Elmira Notre Dame finished in seventh place.

For results from the Waverly Invitational clink on the link below.

http://www.section4swim.com/Results/GirlsHS/2022/Waverly/Meet.htm