PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles won their fourth straight game and stayed undefeated in conference play on Saturday.

The No. 11 Elmira College women’s ice hockey team shut out Southern Maine 5-0 at Murray Athletic Center on Saturday. Jenny Heath scored two goals in the second period to give the Soaring Eagles a 2-0 lead. Claire Meeder and Erika Goleniak also added second period goals to put the Purple & Gold in front 4-0. Heath added a power-play goal in the third period to record a hat trick.

The Soaring Eagles stayed undefeated in conference play this season with the win and improved to 12-0 in the NEHC. Elmira College (13-5) hosts Nazareth next Saturday at 3:00 p.m.