ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High school football is back and it’s almost time for September kickoff.

Both New York and Pennsylvania teams will play in the same week for the first time this season in the Twin Tiers. 18 Sports is proud to have you covered for all of it. Below, a full schedule of area teams in action this week.

NYS Section IV and V

Cicero-NS at Horseheads – Friday 6 pm

Haverling at Waterloo – Friday 6 pm

Tioga vs. Marlboro – Saturday 3 pm in Waverly

Chester at Waverly – Saturday 6 pm

NTL

Canton at NP/Mansfield – Thursday 7 pm

CV at Athens – Friday 7 pm

Muncy at Wellsboro – Friday at 7 pm

Montoursville at Troy – Friday at 7 pm

Milton at Towanda – Friday at 7 pm

S-VE/Candor at Wyalusing – Friday 7 pm