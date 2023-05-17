ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the region’s top schools celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday.

Holy Family Catholic School in Elmira held its annual Race for Education event celebrating 125 years of the school. Students from P-K through sixth grade ran a special race in an effort to showcase the benefit of physical education and personal growth. Students also helped raise funds for the school with each lap they took in the race.

A race is then held each month as the students, faculty and community continue to celebrate 125 years of athletic and academic excellence.

Events like the race itself and other programs have consistently led Holy Family to being one of the highest standardized test scoring schools in the area. In 2022, Holy Family Academics ranked as the top local school in its category for highest overall scores.

Located on Fulton Street in Elmira, Holy Family Catholic School is also welcoming new students for the upcoming year.

If you would like to learn more about open houses, student enrollment or any further programs, email Holy Family Principal, Mary Ann Lacey, at Mary.ann.lacey@dor.org. You can also find Holy Family Catholic School on Facebook and by visiting their website at https://www.holyfamilyelmira.org/