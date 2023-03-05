HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Red Raiders are finally sectional champs.

The third-seeded Hornell girls basketbal team knocked off top-seeded Dansville 54-47 to win their first-ever Section V Class B2 title. Eighth-grader Raegan Evingham scored 13 points for Hornell and Madelyn Moore added 11 points for the Red Raiders.

Check out the highlights and Saturday’s playoff scoreboard is listed below.

High School boys basketball

District IV Class AAA finals

(3) Troy 50, (1) North Penn/Mansfield 46

Section V Class D1 finals

(1) Avoca-Prattsburgh 93, Batavia-Notre Dame 67

Section V Class D2 finals

(2) Mount Morris 70, (1) Jasper-Troupsburg 56

Section V Class B2 finals

(4) Wellsville 52, (3) Le Roy 43

Section IV Class C finals

(2) Moravia 74, (8) Tioga 57

High School girls basketball

Section V Class B2 finals

(3) Hornell 54, (1) Dansville 47

Section V Class C1 finals

(2) Oakfield-Alabama 49, (1) Canisteo-Greenwood 45

Section V Class C2 finals

(3) Pavilion 45, (4) Dundee-Bradford 36