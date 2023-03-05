HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Red Raiders are finally sectional champs.
The third-seeded Hornell girls basketbal team knocked off top-seeded Dansville 54-47 to win their first-ever Section V Class B2 title. Eighth-grader Raegan Evingham scored 13 points for Hornell and Madelyn Moore added 11 points for the Red Raiders.
Check out the highlights and Saturday’s playoff scoreboard is listed below.
High School boys basketball
District IV Class AAA finals
(3) Troy 50, (1) North Penn/Mansfield 46
Section V Class D1 finals
(1) Avoca-Prattsburgh 93, Batavia-Notre Dame 67
Section V Class D2 finals
(2) Mount Morris 70, (1) Jasper-Troupsburg 56
Section V Class B2 finals
(4) Wellsville 52, (3) Le Roy 43
Section IV Class C finals
(2) Moravia 74, (8) Tioga 57
High School girls basketball
Section V Class B2 finals
(3) Hornell 54, (1) Dansville 47
Section V Class C1 finals
(2) Oakfield-Alabama 49, (1) Canisteo-Greenwood 45
Section V Class C2 finals
(3) Pavilion 45, (4) Dundee-Bradford 36