ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The region’s premier sports banquet returns this spring.

Hornell Sports Night is proud to announce this year’s date for the event held at The Main Place located on Main Street in Hornell. On Saturday, April 13 at 4 PM the 48th Hornell Sports Night will highlight and entertain sports fans once again.

Hornell Sports Night is dedicated to raising money for The Special Olympics and local sports groups. It’s an event that brings sports fans closer to some of their all-time favorite athletes, coaches and dignitaries.

18 Sports’ Andy Malnoske is proud to emcee this special night which features a meet-and-greet, dinner and fundraising auction. Ticket information and further details on special guests will be released in the coming weeks.

Stay with 18 Sports as we continue to showcase Hornell Sports Night, the region’s top event for sports fans and the community.