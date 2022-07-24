HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steamers will begin the NYCBL playoffs on Monday after finishing their regular season with a tie.

(Video courtesy: Peish Sports)

The Hornell Steamers tied the Genesee Rapids 10-10 in their regular season finale at Maple City Park on Sunday. Jordyn Smith hit a three-run home run to left field in the first inning to give the Steamers a 3-0 lead. Hornell would jump out to a 10-0 lead in the fourth inning. The Rapids would come all the way back and an RBI single to center by Mark Navarro tied the game in the eighth inning at 10. Thunderstorms would then hit the area and the game ended in a 10-10 tie.

The Hornell Steamers (24-17-1) host the Dansville Gliders in a one-game first round playoff on Monday at 7:00 p.m.