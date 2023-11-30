ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football standout received a major honor.

Hornell graduate Rayyan Buell, a redshirt senior for Ohio University football, was named to the All-MAC 3rd team at defensive tackle. It’s the first selection for Buell as a member of the Bobcats.

Buell led the team in sacks this season at 4.5 and tallied 29 total tackles. Rayyan was also second on the team in tackles for a loss at 11.5. Ohio finished with a (9-3) overall record and closed out the regular season with a 25-14 win over Akron.

Next up, a postseason bowl game for Buell and Ohio. That game will be determined in the coming days. Stick with 18 Sports for more on Buell and the Bobcats on the postseason.