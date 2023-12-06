ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell’s Rayyan Buell is going to the postseason.

Buell, a senior at defensive tackle for the Ohio University Bobcats, will play for the team in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday, December 16 against Georgia Southern. Kickoff is set for 11 AM with the game being nationally televised on ESPN.

Buell was recently selected as a third-team pick on the MAC Conference Defensive Team. Rayaan currently leads the Bobcats in sacks with 4.5 and has 29 total tackles. Rayyan was also second on the team in tackles for a loss at 11.5. Ohio finished with a (9-3) overall record and ended the regular season with a 25-14 win over Akron.

Georgia Southern (6-6) finished their regular season dropping its final four games including a 55-27 loss at Appalachian State on November 25. Ohio has won its last four bowl game appearances. Last year, the Bobcats bested Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl 30-27.