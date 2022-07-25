HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A member of the Hornell Steamers finished the regular season with a big week at the plate.

Hornell Steamers first baseman Jordyn Smith has been named the NYCBL Player of the Week. Smith hit a three-run home run on Sunday night for Hornell in their regular season finale at home against the Genesee Rapids. The native of Burlington, New Jersey had seven RBI’s, scored six runs, and had four extra base hits on the week for the Steamers.

The Oklahoma Wesleyan senior hit .397 during the regular season for Hornell and had four home runs and 17 RBI’s in just 17 games. The Hornell Steamers host the Dansville Gliders in a one-game first round playoff on Monday night at 7:00 p.m.