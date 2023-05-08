ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell’s Mike Waufle is returning to the region to help the local football community.

Waufle, a retired defensive line coach in the NFL, won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2008 and finished his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2017. In June, Waufle returns to his Twin Tiers roots to help with the first-ever Coach Mike D’Aloisio Memorial Lineman Camp at Horseheads High School.

Spots are already filling up as Waufle joins current Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line coach Joe Gilbert as guest instructors. Gilbert, a Horseheads native, won a Super Bowl with the Bucs two years ago guiding the offensive line in protection of legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

The clinic begins Monday, June 26 and runs through the 27th at Horseheads High School’s football field. Sessions run from 4-7 pm each day and cost is just $25 per camp t-shirt. The event is being put together in honor of the legendary Mike D’Aloisio who sadly passed away last year after a battle with ALS.

D’Aloisio is Elmira’s all-time wins leader with 244 and coached at Elmira Notre Dame for decades before his passing.

Waufle tells 18 Sports that he’s thrilled to come back home for a great cause, especially with two Super Bowl-winning coaches with plenty of expertise.

“Excited for Coach D’s Southern Tier Lineman Camp,” Waufle said. “Coach Joe Gilbert, we used to face each other in the National Football League, reuniting with him is awesome.”

For Waufle, having two Super Bowl winners at the same clinic will truly be remarkable. “We both had the opportunity to win a Super Bowl which is very rare,” added Waufle.

For the complete clinic flyer and registration link, please see below. Full registration for high school football players, grades (9-12) is here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdn9sz7EQQmijIboPMTVcn4bKdGRhfF8V1i45slAz35Nl1aqg/viewform