HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball league is looking for more players in 2023.

Horseheads Babe Ruth Baseball, located on East Mill Street in Horseheads, is now holding sign-ups for the spring season. Ages eligible to compete are 13-15 and cost is $80 per player via cash/check. You can also register online at HorseheadsBabeRuthBaseball.com.

According to the league website, there will be a new player assessment at the Mill Street Field on Tuesday April 18 from 7-8:30 pm. All registrants that our new to the league must attend assessments.

Players from Elmira, Elmira Heights, Big Flats and Horseheads are all welcome to sign-up.

Opening day is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.