BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local baseball all-star teams are moving on to their respective championship games.

The Horseheads 10-12 All-Stars punched their ticket to the Section 1E Little League Tournament Championship beating Liverpool 9-7 Monday night in Baldwinsville. With the win, Horseheads will next play Maine-Endwell Tuesday at 6 pm. Horseheads must beat M-E twice to win the overall title after losing to them 6-1 on Saturday.

In the 8-10 All-Stars, Big Flats Little League beat Lakeshore 6-2 in the Sectional Tournament in Cicero. With the win, Big Flats will also play Maine-Endwell Tuesday night in Cicero at 6 pm for the sectional title.

Big Flats must beat M-E twice to win the championship, Big Flats lost its opening round game to Lakeshore on Saturday 8-5. Below, a full bracket of each tournament: