HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Blue Raider athletics held its annual spring signing day at the high school.

A total of nine Blue Raider athletes signed the dotted line to compete at the collegiate level. In front of a packed auditorium each student-athlete expressed their desire and commitment to their next respective endeavor in athletics. Below, a list of each signee and their college choice.

Cullin Cole – Binghamton University Swimming

Molly Wolf – Le Moyne College Softball

Noah Ruffer – University at Buffalo Track & Field

Ryan Massengale – Gannon University Wrestling

Sydney Ham – College of Saint Rose Women’s Lacrosse

Dom West – College of Saint Rose Men’s Lacrosse

Alex Johanson – College of Saint Rose Men’s Lacrosse

Emma Bachert – IUP Diving

Brody Jacobs – West Chester University Football