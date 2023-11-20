HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top basketball standouts has committed to the next level.

Horseheads point guard Sophia Bonnell made her college plans official by committing to SUNY New Paltz. The senior made an official post on Twitter describing the emotion of her decision.

Bonnell scored 14.5 points per game to go along with five rebounds and five assists per contest last season. Sophia also connected on 57 three pointers for the Blue Raiders who won the STAC Championship in 2022-23 season.

Horseheads head coach Andy Scott said Bonnell is a great point guard who has really transformed her game. “She is a hard worker, great leader and I’m excited she will be leading our squad this year!” Scott said. “She’s going to a great school and program.”

SUNY New Paltz finished with a (24-5) record last year and made the NCAA D-III Tournament while going a perfect (18-0) in conference play. Horseheads will begin their new season December 6 vs. Maine-Endwell at home.