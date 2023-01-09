ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads basketball standout has earned this week’s top athlete honor.

Blue Raider basketball standout Sophia Bonnell is this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Bonnell, a junior guard, scored 25 points and had seven three pointers in Horseheads’ game against North Rockland.

The Blue Raiders are putting together a strong start to the year. Horseheads is coming off a big win over Elmira 55-31 last week. Horseheads also beat rival Corning last month putting themselves right into the top of the STAC West divisional picture.

