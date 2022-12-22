HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a Wednesday night clash in Horseheads.

Two unbeaten teams, Horseheads and Corning, traded big time shots all night long. The Blue Raiders earned a hard fought win 70-68 keeping their early-season record unblemished at (5-0). The Hawks dropped to (2-1) on the season. The back-and-forth battle went down to the final seconds of the game.

After Horseheads broke a 68-68 tie with two free throws from Amauri Truax, Corning had one final to shot to tie or win. After a timeout, Corning fed a nice pass to Nolyn Proudfoot who took a good shot from three point range but the ball rattled out giving the Blue Raiders the victory.

Jeremy Truax scored a game-high 25 points for Horseheads while Amauri had 21. Corning was paced by Jackson Casey and Isaiah Henderson who scored 25 points each. Logan Booker added 21 for the Hawks who are the defending Section IV Class AA Champions.

Horseheads head coach Jeff Limoncelli says the game could have easily been won be either team.

“Someone had to win or lose and it’s not fair sometimes because it was just an even game and who had the ball last,” Limoncelli said. “It was a lot of fun, two good teams going at each other and we’ll play again and hopefully it’s another good one like this one.”

Limoncelli says that this was a huge confidence boost going into next week’s Josh Palmer Tournament in Elmira. But, most of all, it’s a win that must keep the team focused for more success.

“We’ve gotta stay grounded,” Limoncelli added. “We’re happy with the win but it’s a regular season game, time to get back to work.”

High School Boys Basketball

Horseheads 70, Corning 68

Ithaca 76, Elmira 68

Union Springs 89, O-M 58

High School Girls Basketball

Dundee/Bradford 46, Watkins Glen 45

High School Wrestling

Tioga 59, Newark Valley 13

Horseheads 54, U-E 22

Corning 43, Binghamton 13

Whitney Point 42, Edison 36