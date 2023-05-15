HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders pushed their winning streak to eleven on Monday.

The Horseheads boys lacrosse team defeated Chenango Forks at home in their regular season finale 17-3 for their 11th straight win. The Blue Raiders improve to 12-4 with the win. Alex Johanson scored five goals and had two assists for Horseheads. Braden Woodworth tallied four goals and two assists and Garrett Elston added a goal and six assists for the Blue Raiders.

Connor Phillips scored two goals for the Blue Devils and Lucas Bartlow made nine saves in goal for Chenango Forks.