ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads boys lacrosse saved the best for last.

The Blue Raiders knocked off previously unbeaten Ithaca 9-8 in overtime Thursday night. Alex Johanson netted the game-winning goal in the extra session capping off a three-goal game. With the win, Horseheads (9-4) has now won eight consecutive games after starting the season with just one win in their first five.

Garrett Elston notched two goals and two assists while Griffin Stevens added a goal and two assists for Horseheads. Zach Lese, Braden Woodworth, Dom West, and Pat Karabaich each added one goal on the night for the Blue Raiders.

Owen Simons and Greg Gorsky scored two goals each for Ithaca (10-1) who’s ranked 15th in the latest New York State Sportswriters Rankings in Class B. Horseheads earned an honorable mention ranking this past week in the same class.

Next up for Horseheads is a home game against Corning (8-3) this Monday night at 7:30 pm. The Hawks beat Elmira 10-4 behind a five-goal effort from Chris Grimaldi.

Ithaca heads to Irondequoit (5-6) this upcoming Saturday at Noon.