HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a long time coming for Horseheads lacrosse.

Monday night, the Horseheads boys lacrosse team accomplished a first for the program by beating visiting Corning 10-8. The win marked the first win over a combined Corning boys lacrosse program since East and West High Schools merged teams in 2011.

The Blue Raiders (10-4) were paced by Dom West’s five goals on the night securing Horseheads’ ninth consecutive win. Garrett Elston added two goals and one assist while Cody Dale, Braden Woodworth and Griffin Stevens scored one goal each for Horseheads.

Zach Lese added two assists for the Blue Raiders while teammates Ian Wandell, Alex Johanson and Elston had one assist each.

Corning’s Chris Grimaldi scored four goals and Joe Fucito scored two goals for the Hawks (8-6).

The first-ever win by a Horseheads boys lacrosse team over a high-powered Corning squad came in 1989. That year, the Blue Raiders topped perennial power Corning East 6-5 thanks to a Josh Kurcoba goal sinking the Trojans who were ranked #1 in the state at that time.

East finished as state runner-up in 1989 before winning their only New York State Championship the following year in 1990 under legendary head coach Bob Streeten.

We share some classic footage from that game along with some postgame words from then Horseheads head coach Walter Snopek.