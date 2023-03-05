BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders rallied in the second half to win a sectional title on Sunday.

The second-seeded Horseheads boys basketball team rallied in the second half to defeat top-seeded Johnson City 65-58 to win a Section IV Class A title at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton. It’s the first sectional title for the Blue Raiders since 2016.

The Wildcats took a 31-22 lead into halftime. The Blue Raiders would rally in the third quarter and led 42-37 after three quarters and would stay in front. Jeremy Truax led Horseheads in scoring with 26 points and Amauri Truax added 16 for the Blue Raiders. Zubayr Griffin poured in a game-high 32 points for Johnson City.

Horseheads will play a Section I team in a subregional on Wednesday at Yorktown High School at 7:00 p.m.