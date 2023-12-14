ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads football was crowned with another special award on Thursday.

On what would have been Ernie Davis’ 84th birthday, the 2023 Ernie Davis Award was given to Blue Raider standout running back Bradock Salisbury at the Kiwanis Club Luncheon in Elmira. Voted on by coaches, administrators and local media members Salisbury took home the 61st Annual Ernie Davis Award in a close vote. The final total was decided by a single point over fellow nominees Evan Garvin of Elmira and Edison’s Brycen Guinnip.

“Honestly, I just feel fulfilled.” Salisbury said. “Just knowing that people see me as having the same characteristics as Ernie Davis means a lot.”

For Salisbury, he believes that destiny is playing its hand for him on the field and he doesn’t need to change anything.

“Just shows that I have to keep pushing,” added Salisbury. “Have the same aspect as what I’ve been seeing, same perspective.”

A dynamic player with pure speed, Salisbury helped guide the Blue Raiders (6-3) to another winning season on the gridiron. In nine total games, Salisbury rushed for 787 yards on 77 carries averaging 10.22 yards per carry with 10 rushing touchdowns. Bradock added 18 catches on 253 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Salisbury also took back a kickoff for a touchdown and averaged over 100 all-purpose yards per game for the Blue Raiders. On defense, Salisbury played five total games at free safety with 32 total tackles, one interception and one fumble return for a touchdown.

Bradock carries a 93 average in the classroom and has volunteered for several notable causes in the region such as youth athletics, The Horseheads Food Bank, The Arctic League, and The Horseheads Animal Shelter.

Salisbury plans to major in physical therapy in college. Already, he’s been accepted to West Virginia University and The University at Buffalo. Bradock has full intention of playing football at the next level. Salisbury becomes the fifth Blue Raider to win the Ernie Davis Award in the last six years.