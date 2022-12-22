ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads High School and Alfred University lacrosse star is now being recognized internationally.

Garrette Briggs, a 2021 graduate of Alfred University for the Saxons, has received the O.C. Isaachsen Trophy award as a player in Lacrosse Australia. The trophy honors the best and fairest player in the most senior men’s state competition in qualifying round matches. Game referees award the honor based on a collective vote.

Briggs scored 12 goals and had 11 assists for the South Australian North Eagles Lacrosse Club in 14 total games.

Isaachesen was President of the Australian Lacrosse Council (ACL) for 14 years until 1979. He also had a successful military career as well as a legal career. Isaachsen rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and earned the honor of Companion of the Distinguished Service Order (DSO).

Briggs was an All-American at Alfred and still holds program records in faceoffs won in a single game (29) as well as season (179) and career ground balls (473). Lacrosse Australia is initiative in the game which aims to promote the growth of the sport with several leagues ranging from youth to senior level.