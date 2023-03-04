ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local swimmers captured state titles at Ithaca College on Saturday.

Horseheads swimmer Cullin Cole won a state title in the 50-yard freestyle at the New York State Championships at Ithaca College. The senior brought home a state title for the Blue Raiders with a time of 20.51. Cole also finished in 11th-place in the 100 freestyle in 45.68. Waverly’s Jerrell Sackett finished fifth overall in the 50 free with a time of 21.05. Sackett also placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 45.59.

The Waverly 200 freestyle relay team captured a state title for the Wolverines. Sackett, Ryan Clark, Liam Wright, and Oscar Williams won a state title for Waverly with a winning time of 1:25.58.