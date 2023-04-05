HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Area lacrosse teams battled to earn victories Tuesday night.

In Horseheads, the Blue Raiders topped M-E for the second time this season besting the Spartans 12-8. Garrett Elston and Braden Woodworth scored three goals each for Horseheads (2-2). Alex Johanson scored two goals and added six assists for the Blue Raiders.

Over in Elmira, the Corning Hawks (2-1) cruised to a 9-3 win over The Express. And in Southport, Elmira Notre Dame provided plenty of scoring for the Crusaders in a 17-4 drubbing of Whitney Point. Shane Maloney and Kellan Murphy scored seven goals each in the win for Elmira Notre Dame (3-0).

Full Tuesday scoreboard listed below from around the region.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Horseheads 12, M-E 8

Corning 9, Elmira 3

Elmira ND 17, Whitney Point 4

High School Softball – Myrtle Beach

Corning 11, Jefferstown (KY) 3

James Madison (Va.) 11, Horseheads 3

High School Baseball – Myrtle Beach

Horseheads 6, Heritage School (Va.) 2

