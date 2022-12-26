HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner is making a big splash in the pool for the Blue Raiders.

Horseheads swimmer Cullin Cole is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Cole had a huge performance for the Blue Raiders at the Elmira Invite to help them win the Class A title. The senior won the 50 freestyle with the fastest time in the state this season at 21.10. Cole also posted the fastest time in the state this season by winning the 100 free with a time of 46.85.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for 18 Sports Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.