ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a special year for Horseheads’ Cullin Cole.

The senior swimmer can now include another special honor in his name. Cole has earned the 18 Sports Winter Male MVP for his outstanding season in the pool. Cullin won the New York State Championship and a Federation title in the 50-freestyle.

Cole became the first Horseheads boys swimmer to win a New York State title since 1986. Cullin earned his latest honor thanks to fans voting on mytwintiers.com/sports for the previous two weeks helping us decide the winner.

Next year, Cole will swim for D-I Binghamton University for The Bearcats.