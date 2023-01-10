ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders and the Express both earned wins on a busy Tuesday night of High School basketball in the Twin Tiers.
The Horseheads boys basketball team defeated Ithaca at home 60-53. Jeremy Truax led the Blue Raiders in scoring with 15 points and Jackson Cook added 11 points for Horseheads. Justin Yearwood had a team-high 15 points for the Little Red.
The Elmira boys basketball team earned a 63-56 win at home against Corning as Express head coach Ryan Johnson reached 100 career wins at Elmira. Chris Woodard had a game-high 18 points for the Express. Logan Booker led the Hawks in scoring with 17 points.
Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.
Boys basketball
Horseheads 60, Ithaca 53
Elmira 63, Corning 56
Odessa-Montour 50, Edison 32
Candor 62, Watkins Glen 32
Newfield 74, Newark valley 57
Girls basketball
Watkins Glen 61, Whitney Point 12
Waverly 72, Dryden 33
Sayre 29, Canton 28
Edison 54, Odessa-Montour 34
Elmira Notre Dame 65, Tioga 32
Wrestling
Horseheads 43, Corning 15