ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders and the Express both earned wins on a busy Tuesday night of High School basketball in the Twin Tiers.

The Horseheads boys basketball team defeated Ithaca at home 60-53. Jeremy Truax led the Blue Raiders in scoring with 15 points and Jackson Cook added 11 points for Horseheads. Justin Yearwood had a team-high 15 points for the Little Red.

The Elmira boys basketball team earned a 63-56 win at home against Corning as Express head coach Ryan Johnson reached 100 career wins at Elmira. Chris Woodard had a game-high 18 points for the Express. Logan Booker led the Hawks in scoring with 17 points.

Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Horseheads 60, Ithaca 53

Elmira 63, Corning 56

Odessa-Montour 50, Edison 32

Candor 62, Watkins Glen 32

Newfield 74, Newark valley 57

Girls basketball

Watkins Glen 61, Whitney Point 12

Waverly 72, Dryden 33

Sayre 29, Canton 28

Edison 54, Odessa-Montour 34

Elmira Notre Dame 65, Tioga 32

Wrestling

Horseheads 43, Corning 15