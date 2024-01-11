HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads girls basketball held off a late surge by the Elmira Express Wednesday night.

The Blue Raiders held a lead of 22 points and Elmira cut it to just five in the fourth quarter. But it would not be enough as the Blue Raiders outlasted the Express 65-57 on their home court. Senior guard Sophia Bonnell scored 24 points for Horseheads to pace the attack. Plus, Megan Wolf scored 16 points and fellow Blue Raider Jordyn Gross had 15 points.

Elmira’s Mariah Matias was a force on the night for the Express. Matias scored 27 points and Ellie Clearwater added 16 for Elmira.

Full scoreboard from Wednesday night below from around the region.

High School Girls Basketball

Horseheads 65, Elmira 57

Sus Valley 45, #16 Waverly 39

Corning 40, Ithaca 26

Edison 64, Lansing 45

Towanda 38, Athens 36

High School Boys Basketball

Dryden 63, Watkins Glen 53

Livonia 66, Haverling 58

High School Wrestling

Tioga 61, Newark Valley 3

NCAA Men’s Basketball

Mansfield 85, Bloomsburg 84

Syracuse 69, Boston College 59

NCAA Women’s Basketball

Mansfield 63, Bloomsburg 58



