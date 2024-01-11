HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads girls basketball held off a late surge by the Elmira Express Wednesday night.
The Blue Raiders held a lead of 22 points and Elmira cut it to just five in the fourth quarter. But it would not be enough as the Blue Raiders outlasted the Express 65-57 on their home court. Senior guard Sophia Bonnell scored 24 points for Horseheads to pace the attack. Plus, Megan Wolf scored 16 points and fellow Blue Raider Jordyn Gross had 15 points.
Elmira’s Mariah Matias was a force on the night for the Express. Matias scored 27 points and Ellie Clearwater added 16 for Elmira.
Full scoreboard from Wednesday night below from around the region.
High School Girls Basketball
Horseheads 65, Elmira 57
Sus Valley 45, #16 Waverly 39
Corning 40, Ithaca 26
Edison 64, Lansing 45
Towanda 38, Athens 36
High School Boys Basketball
Dryden 63, Watkins Glen 53
Livonia 66, Haverling 58
High School Wrestling
Tioga 61, Newark Valley 3
NCAA Men’s Basketball
Mansfield 85, Bloomsburg 84
Syracuse 69, Boston College 59
NCAA Women’s Basketball
Mansfield 63, Bloomsburg 58