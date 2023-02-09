HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads girls basketball team outlasted rival Ithaca Wednesday night.

The Blue Raiders, who clinched the STAC West Championship last week, earned a 49-39 win over The Little Red. Maddie Matkosky paced Horseheads with 14 points, while Megan Wolf added 12 points with two three pointers. Ithaca’s Maddy Little led The Little Red with 18 points.

Horseheads held a narrow 26-25 lead in the third quarter before getting big three point shots from Wolf and Sophia Bonnell to pull away. Horseheads officially clinched an opportunity to play in the Section IV playoffs with the win.

Full scoreboard from Wednesday night below.

Section IV Girls Basketball

Horseheads 49, Ithaca 39

Waverly 77, Trumansburg 14

Corning 58, Elmira 50

