CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads girls basketball team earned a big road win Tuesday night.

The Blue Raiders outlasted defending Section IV Class AA girls champion Corning 55-49. Sophie Bonnell scored a team-high 20 points in the win for the Blue Raiders. Corning’s Jenna DiNardo put in 20 to lead Corning.

With the game tied at 39, Horseheads was able to pull away in the fourth quarter for the win. Megan Wolf scored 13 points and Emma Kamas added 12 for the Blue Raiders. Alyssa Dobson also scored 14 points for Corning in the loss.

High School Girls Basketball

Horseheads 55, Corning 49

Elmira 63, Ithaca 58

Waverly 57, Elmira Notre Dame 28

Athens 42, Wyalusing 39

High School Boys Basketball

Watkins Glen 47, Edison 33

O-M 65, S-VE 43