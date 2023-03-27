HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders began their season with a win at home on Monday.

The Horseheads girls lacrosse team defeated Chenango Forks 17-10 at home in their season opener. Brooke Sumner scored a game-high six goals and added an assist for the Blue Raiders. Vanessa Stevens had four goals and seven assists and Iylan Fowler added three goals and three assists for the reigning Section IV Class B champs. Helena Willis led the Blue Devils in scoring with three goals.

Horseheads returns to action on Thursday on the road against Maine-Endwell at 7:00 p.m.