VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders won a rematch of last year’s sectional title game on the road on Friday.

The Horseheads girls lacrosse team defeated Vestal on the road 11-5 in a rematch of last year’s Section IV Class B title game that was won by the Blue Raiders. Brooke Sumner scored a game-high five goals for the Blue Raiders. Abby May made 12 saves in goal for the reigning five-time sectional champs.

Check out the highlights from Friday.