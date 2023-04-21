ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads girls lacrosse team hosted a game with great purpose.

Thursday night was the Forever 26 Donate Life game honoring the late Billy Lowe and spreading awareness on the power of organ donation. In 2020, Lowe sadly passed away at just 15 and was a rising star for Horseheads in lacrosse. But, his greatest gift was giving life after life becoming an organ donor.

Horseheads won the game over Elmira 17-4 but the greater victory was honoring their friend and helping others understand the importance of organ donation. Both teams made Lowe and the community proud for their efforts in the overall cause.

Billy Lowe would have been a senior in the Horseheads High School Class of 2023.

Brooke Sumner scores three goals and Alexa Lese scored two goals for Horseheads (5-2). The Blue Raiders will next host Seton Catholic Saturday at 9 am. Thursday night scoreboard below from action in the Twin Tiers.

High School Girls Lacrosse

Horseheads 17, Elmira 4

High School Girls Flag Football

Elmira 47, Corning 40

High School Softball

Edison 18, Lansing 2

M-E 4, Horseheads 0 – Olivia Lewis, perfect game with 18 K’s

High School Baseball

Waverly 15, Elmira Notre Dame 5

Haverling 5, Le Roy 2



