OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads girls soccer continues to put Section IV on notice.

Wednesday night, the Blue Raiders beat Owego 2-0 in the STAC Girls Soccer Tournament semis on the road. Owego (13-1), the state’s seventh-ranked team in Class A, dropped their first loss of the season at the hands of the Blue Raiders.

Olivia Gavin scored off an assist by Emma Kamas getting the Blue Raiders on the scoreboard while Alexis Krohmalney connected on a long shot in the second half for the final score of the night. Krohmalney’s goal was perhaps one of the best of the season in the region as the ball bounced off of the far post and then vaulted into the cage.

Ava Fairbrother added 10 saves in net for Horseheads (10-2-1). Next up for the Blue Raiders is the STAC Championship Friday night at 7:30 pm against Vestal (13-1) at home.

In other action, the Corning boys soccer team dropped a tough 2-1 overtime loss to Chenango Forks in the STAC Boys Soccer Tournament.

Jake Kempton scored the lone goal on the night for the Hawks. Nate Raab scored in regulation for Forks while Keegan Watson netted the game-winning goal for the Blue Devils. Next up for Corning will be the Section IV tournament against an opponent to be determined.