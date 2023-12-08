HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The newest summer college league team in the region is already making moves.

The Horseheads Hitmen, who played in their first New York Collegiate Baseball (NYCBL) season last summer, signed three new players for the 2024 campaign. On top of Edison grad Eugene Barber at manager, the Hitmen brought back Horseheads standout Jeremy Gulich as the pitching coach.

Now, this year’s roster is taking shape with three talents ready to make an immediate impact.

Explosive shortstop Jadon Ricci from Massasoit Community College in Massachusetts and two from Wheeling University in Spencer Craig and Christian Boyles.

Ricci was a second team All-Region player at MCC after batting .409 with 47 hits and 32 runs scored. He added 20 stolen bases and 17 extra-base hits last season.

Craig intends to bring plenty of power to the plate for the Hitmen. Spencer hit five home runs, drove in 24 and hat 35 total hits at Wheeling this past year. Craig’s teammate Christian Boyles is equally as impressive.

In the leadoff spot, Boyles batted .341 had four home runs and 18 RBI. Boyles was honorable mention All-MEC as both a utility player and a right fielder.

The Hitmen are thrilled for next season as their roster continues to fill up. Horseheads plays their games at the Horseheads Babe Ruth complex located on Mill Street. Action begins this June, stay with 18 Sports for more on the team throughout the year.