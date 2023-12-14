HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen continue to make roster moves for the upcoming summer season.

Thursday, the franchise announced the signings of two players from Lock Haven University. Freshman right-handed pitcher Tyler Bauder and standout catcher Jake Ambrosio.

Bauder is a three-year letter winner in baseball and was also a standout in wrestling while in high school. Ty is also a two-time All-Academic Baseball Team selection with strong mound presence.

Catcher Jake Ambrosio was a District 6A Champion in 2022 earning All-Conference behind the plate. Both come from the highly competitive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) at the collegiate level and will look to make a major splash on the diamond this summer for the Hitmen.

Horseheads plays in the New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL) with their home games at Horseheads’ Babe Ruth Field complex on East Mill Street. This past month, the Hitmen announced the hiring of Elmira Height’s Eugene Barber as manager and Horseheads’ Jeremy Gulich as pitching coach.

Follow 18 Sports for more on the Horseheads Hitmen roster as the roster continues to be formed for this season.