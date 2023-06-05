HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The newest summer college baseball team in the region will offer plenty of local flavor.
Monday night, the Horseheads Hitmen will take the field for the first time as the new franchise in the New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL). The Hitmen will host the Hornell Steamers at 6:30 pm at the Horseheads Babe Ruth Field complex on East Mill Street. Horseheads was formerly named the Mansfield Destroyers who played in the league from 2019 until last season.
Horseheads is primed for success with several notable players from the Twin Tiers on the roster. Below, a list of each player, their respective school and hometown with ties to the region. Horseheads will return home again Tuesday when the Hitmen host Genesee at 6:30 pm.
Outfielders
Ryan Scott – Mansfield University, Junior, Horseheads
Lucas Granger, – Herkimer Community College, Sophomore, Horseheads
Riley Loomis – Niagara County Community College, Sophomore, Horseheads
Trevor Morrell – Limestone University, Freshman, Elmira
Darryn Callahan – Slippery Rock University, Sophomore, Wellsboro
Infielders
Matt Coon – Niagara County Community College, Sophomore, Elmira
Grayson Saltzer – Molloy University, Freshman, Corning
Brayden Ferris – TC3, Freshman, Candor
Matt Procopio – Niagara County Community College, Sophomore, Horseheads
Pitchers
AJ Brotz – Genesee Community College, Sophomore, Haverling
Kade Cochoran – Elmira College, Sophomore, Campbell
Jonathon Haines – Wells College, Junior, Arkport
Derrick Lewis – Clarkson University, Senior, Montour Falls
Mason Smith – Wells College, Sophomore, Corning
Kannon Vanduzer – TC3, Sophomore, Sayre