HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The newest summer college baseball team in the region will offer plenty of local flavor.

Monday night, the Horseheads Hitmen will take the field for the first time as the new franchise in the New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL). The Hitmen will host the Hornell Steamers at 6:30 pm at the Horseheads Babe Ruth Field complex on East Mill Street. Horseheads was formerly named the Mansfield Destroyers who played in the league from 2019 until last season.

Horseheads is primed for success with several notable players from the Twin Tiers on the roster. Below, a list of each player, their respective school and hometown with ties to the region. Horseheads will return home again Tuesday when the Hitmen host Genesee at 6:30 pm.

Outfielders

Ryan Scott – Mansfield University, Junior, Horseheads

Lucas Granger, – Herkimer Community College, Sophomore, Horseheads

Riley Loomis – Niagara County Community College, Sophomore, Horseheads

Trevor Morrell – Limestone University, Freshman, Elmira

Darryn Callahan – Slippery Rock University, Sophomore, Wellsboro

Infielders

Matt Coon – Niagara County Community College, Sophomore, Elmira

Grayson Saltzer – Molloy University, Freshman, Corning

Brayden Ferris – TC3, Freshman, Candor

Matt Procopio – Niagara County Community College, Sophomore, Horseheads

Pitchers

AJ Brotz – Genesee Community College, Sophomore, Haverling

Kade Cochoran – Elmira College, Sophomore, Campbell

Jonathon Haines – Wells College, Junior, Arkport

Derrick Lewis – Clarkson University, Senior, Montour Falls

Mason Smith – Wells College, Sophomore, Corning

Kannon Vanduzer – TC3, Sophomore, Sayre





