HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Little League All-Stars are champions again.

Horseheads Majors used clutch hitting and strong play in the field to outlast Corning 6-4 in the District 6 Championship Monday night at home. Corning was in control of the game in the top of the fourth inning after Luke Jennings hit a two-run blast over the center field fence putting them up 4-1.

Jennings’ blast took out a windshield in the process and Corning hoped that momentum would seal up the game. But, Horseheads responded with some heavy hitting of their own in a memorable comeback win.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth, Ian Ferraro came through in the clutch. Ferraro hit a grand slam which gave Horseheads the lead for good making the game 5-4.

Jake Benson added an RBI single for the final run of the contest in the fifth inning giving Horseheads the 6-4 win.

Horseheads pitcher Vince Foote got the final Corning batter of the night out on a strikeout looking ushering in the celebration. Foote recorded the last six outs of the game for Horseheads, who now advance to the Sectional Championship Tournament in Baldwinsville versus an opponent to be determined.

This was Horseheads’ first District Six Championship since 2017. That year, Horseheads won the Sectional Tournament and advanced to the New York State Tournament. The 2017 Horseheads All-Star team was the first team since 2013 to win their respective Sectional Tournament. Horseheads previously last won the section 22 years prior in 1991.

Stay with 18 Sports for more on Horseheads Little League this week. Below, the last 10-plus years of District 6 Little League All-Star Championship teams in the Majors Division.

2023 – Horseheads

2022 – Big Flats

2021 – Big Flats

2020 – (No Winner, COVID)

2019 – Corning

2018 – Big Flats

2017 – Horseheads

2016 – Big Flats

2015 – Big Flats

2014 – Horseheads

2013 – Horseheads

2012 – Horseheads