Horseheads Matt Printup, a freshman on the Norwich University men’s golf team, has been named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Rookie of The Year. On the greens, Printup made a mark in his first collegiate year for the Cadets.

Printup won the GNAC Rookie of The Week twice and capped off the season with a fourth place finish at the GNAC Championship shooting a 158 over the course of the two-day tournament. It was the first full season in 23 years for the Cadets who returned to full program play this year.

Printup eyes another strong season in 2023 after earning conference rookie of the week honors two times in three weeks this past September.

Matt finished tied for 29th at the New York State Championship as a member of the Horseheads High School golf team.

(Photo: Norwich University Athletics)