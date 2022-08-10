ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local school has been named a top academic institution for student-athletes in the state.

Horseheads High School was named a school of excellence by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA). The Blue Raiders earned the distinction with 23 of 28 total varsity teams earning a 90 percent team average or higher in the classroom for the year.

A minimum of 75 percent of all teams must have eclipsed the 90 percent mark for the honor, Horseheads had a percentage of 82.14.

Horseheads girls bowling topped the overall average for a single team with a 97.70 in the winter season.

Horseheads softball, the Section IV Class AA champions, topped the overall spring team average with a 97.13. Blue Raider girls cross country was first for the fall with a 97.12.

The 2022-23 high school sports season begins in the coming weeks with fall athletics for Horseheads and around the Twin Tiers.