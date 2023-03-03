ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Pat Carpenter is making an immediate impact in college lacrosse.

The freshman midfielder for St. Bonaventure men’s lacrosse has scored two goals and already made two starts for The Bonnies (1-4). Carpenter, a standout at Horseheads High School, is primed to make a big impact on the field for St. Bonaventure.

Carpenter scored his first collegiate goal on February 11 against Bellarmine. Then Carpenter scored his second goal of the season February 25 against VMI.

The Bonnies are next in action next Saturday against Cleveland State at home at 1 pm.

(Photo: St. Bonaventure Athletics)