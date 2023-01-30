HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner won a STAC title on the wrestling mat for the Blue Raiders.

Horseheads wrestler Ryan Massengale is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The senior won a STAC title at 138 pounds for the Blue Raiders to help Horseheads go on to capture the team title. Massengale had three pins in the first period on his way to the title. He also went 1-1 this past weekend for the Blue Raiders at the New York State Wrestling Dual Meet Championship at Onondaga Community College.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.