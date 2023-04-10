HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders held their opponent scoreless as they won their home opener on Monday.

The Horseheads baseball team shut out Maine-Endwell 6-0 in their home opener on Monday. Sophomore Mason Holloway threw 5.1 scoreless innings and struck out 12 to earn the victory for the Blue Raiders.

Dominick Russ hit a solo home run in the first inning to put Horseheads in front 1-0. Alex Daugherty hit a two-run single up the middle in the second inning to give the Blue Raiders a 3-0 lead. Russ added a two-run triple to right in the sixth inning that made it 6-0 and the junior went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored, and three RBI’s.

Horseheads is on the road against Union-Endicott on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.