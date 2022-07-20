HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top youth football programs is ready for the new year.

Horseheads Small Fry Football, which has operated for over 50 years in the community, is holding their annual sign-ups for new players. For ages 5-13, players can register to play in the league for just $35. All equipment will be provided except cleats, socks, and practice jerseys.

Sign-up dates are being held at the following dates at the Tom Wolf Memorial Fieldhouse at Thorne Street Park in Horseheads: July 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28th plus, August 2 through 4. The league accommodates and encourages youth sign-ups from the entire region, not just Horseheads.

Horseheads Small Fry Football is fully insured and stresses safety first. All coaches in the league are head-up tackling certified and excited to help teach the fundamentals of the game to all experience levels.

For more information, contact (607) 207-7508 or find Horseheads Small Fry on Facebook.