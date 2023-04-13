ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads softball team earned a hard-fought win on Wednesday night.

The Blue Raiders outlasted the Union-Endicott Tigers on the road 4-3. Not only was it the first win of the season for Horseheads, it was the first for Paul Richmond as Blue Raider head coach. Megan Wolf proved to the difference maker at the plate.

Wolf went 2-for-4 with two RBI including the game winner in the 7th inning on a single to center that dropped in. Maddie Matkosky pitched a three-hit complete game for Horseheads (1-5).

Full Wednesday night scoreboard below.

High School Softball

Horseheads 4, U-E 3

Corning 13, Johnson City 5

Notre Dame 9, Edison 1

High School Baseball

Elmira Notre Dame 14, Groton 4

Waverly 23, Dryden 7

High School Girls Lacrosse

Corning 14, Vestal 4

Johnson City 18, Elmira 10

FPHL Hockey

Watertown 3, Elmira Mammoth 2 F/SO