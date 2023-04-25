HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders erased an early deficit on their way to a win at home on Tuesday.

The Horseheads softball team scored three runs in the third inning and would stay in front for a 3-2 win against Corning in a STAC matchup at home. Megan Wolf hit a two-run triple to the gap in right center in the bottom of the third inning for the Blue Raiders to tie the game at 2. Wolf would come into score the go-ahead run later in the inning on a wild pitch to put Horseheads in front 3-2. The sophomore pitcher would also strike out the side in the top of the seventh inning to seal the victory.

Check out the highlights from Tuesday.