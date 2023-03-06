ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads grad had a big week at the plate for the Wildcats.

(Photo courtesy: @VUSoftball)

Horseheads grad Tess Cites has been named the Big East Player of the Week. The junior went 7-for-15 at the plate for Villanova softball, including a three-hit, two-RBI performance against Miami (OH). Cites totaled two doubles, four RBI’s, and one run scored for the Wildcats. The outfielder leads the team with a .343 batting average and 12 RBI’s.

Villanova (8-12) begins Big East play with a three-game series at Georgetown beginning on Friday at 3:00 p.m.