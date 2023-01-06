HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads girls basketball team dominated their way to a big home win Thursday night.

The Blue Raiders cruised past the Elmira Express 55-31. Sophomore guard Megan Wolf led the Blue Raiders with 18 points on the night. Jalea Abrams scored nine for Elmira, who was held in check the entire night of action.

The game was much bigger than the scoreboard Thursday as it was the special Hoop For A Cure game. The game is dedicated to raising awareness and funding for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Both schools united for a great cause in helping in the fight against diabetes.

Sophie Bonnell added 11 points for The Blue Raiders while Elmira’s Ellie Clearwater scored eight for The Express. Horseheads outscored Elmira 43-19 over the final three quarters of play. Full Thursday night scoreboard listed below.

High School Girls Basketball

Horseheads 55, Elmira 31

Corning 50, Ithaca 47 OT

Owego 65, Seton CC 20

High School Boys Basketball

C-G 52, Campbell-Savona 48

#3 Avoca/Prattsburgh 79, Arkport-Canaseraga 32

Hornell 81, Cal-Mum 54

High School Wrestling

Horseheads 63, Vestal 6

NCAA Women’s Basketball

Marist College 56, Manhattan 43