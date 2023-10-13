HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads volleyball made quick work of the Corning Hawks.

On senior night, Horseheads rolled to a 3-0 win over Corning sending their seniors off in style. The Blue Raiders got strong senior performances from Abby Johns, Shaelyn Thomas, Kiersten McCarthy and Katie Hinman.

Horseheads outlasted Corning in the first set 25-22 and never looked back in the game. In other action, Elmira dropped a 3-0 loss at Ithaca and Edison fell to Whitney Point 3-0 in Elmira Heights.

Check out the highlights from Horseheads on Thursday night.